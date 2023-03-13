Downtown Rapid City winter community project ends for the season

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the past four months, people have bundled up the presidential statues in downtown Rapid City.

During the colder months, people place coats, gloves, scarves, hats, earmuffs, and even socks, on the Presidents, all so those in need can stay warm.

However, the city doesn’t allow dressing up all year, it’s only allowed from November 15 through March 15. So, by Thursday, the statues may be un-clothed.

”It’s not like when we hit March 16 that we have fashion police out checking the statues for winter apparel items,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City. “But we’re just trying to give kind of a flexible date for people to get those apparel items out there especially if we have a cold snap coming up.”

The community project was started in 2015 after Mayor Allender signed a proclamation authorizing the placement of winter apparel by the public.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.