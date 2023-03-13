Custer woman killed in Fall River County crash

(MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman from Custer has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday night in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hot Springs.

Crash information details that a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed northbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it left the roadway, entered the median and rolled.

Michelle Gudeta, the 30-year-old driver, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle. She was taken by ambulance to the Fall River Health Services in Hot Springs where she later died from her injuries.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

