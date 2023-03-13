Cold today but warmer Tuesday and Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Although we will see sunshine today, southeast winds will circulate cold air in from the eastern plains. That means temperatures will once again be below normal for this time of year.

Tuesday west winds develop and we’ll see a big jump in temperatures. Look for highs in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will still be mild, generally 40s and 50s.

A trough will bring a cold front through the area Wednesday night and Thursday. Scattered rain then snow showers can be expected, with a small accumulation of snow possible just in time for you morning commute on Thursday. Plan on the possibility of slippery roads then.

The rest of the week and weekend will feature windy cold weather again with highs in the 30s, which will be 10 to 15 degrees below average.

A bit of wind is on the way