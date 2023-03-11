Work begins on Omaha and Lacrosse intersection in Rapid City

Monday, construction begins at the intersection of Omaha and Lacrosse streets in Rapid City.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Work at the intersection of Omaha Street and Lacrosse Street in Rapid City is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 13, weather dependent.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says the work will consist of a complete reconstruction of the Omaha and Lacrosse intersection consisting of new underground utilities, new pavement, sidewalk, and new traffic signals with pedestrian signal controls.

The traffic on Omaha Street will be reduced to one lane going in each direction, with pedestrian detours put in place to guide traffic.

  • A no-left turn restriction will be put in place on eastbound Omaha to northbound Lacrosse and westbound Omaha to southbound Lacrosse
  • There will not be left turn restrictions in place on southbound Lacrosse to eastbound Omaha.
  • The traffic signal at the intersection will be removed while work is being completed on the project. Omaha will have no-stop conditions throughout the duration of the project.
  • A stop sign will be installed at the intersection of southbound Lacrosse.

Drivers are asked to be cautious of construction workers and equipment that will be on the roadway.

The project is scheduled for completion on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Project information is available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/rapidcity-pcn-04pd.

