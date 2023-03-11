A windy start to the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A fair amount of sunshine is expected to begin the weekend. A few more clouds are likely into northeast Wyoming, the northern hills and northwest South Dakota. Strong winds are likely as well, with gusts up to 50 mph in northwest South Dakota.

High temperatures will be in the 30s for many on Saturday with colder air arriving Sunday, where the majority of the region will fall into the 20s. Sunday will be mostly sunny.

Monday will be slightly warmer in the 30s across the region, but Tuesday will be much warmer. Highs will soar into the 50s for much of the area. Some spots could flirt with 60°! Wednesday will have temperatures ranging from the 40s to the 50s.

By the end of next week temperatures will fall back into the 30s for high temperatures. 7:00 p.m. sunsets return Thursday next week!

