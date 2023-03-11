Trial date set for man accused of murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 46-year old Timothy Huante of Rapid City is now set to go to trial in August. Huante is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Dallas Quick Bear at Teddy’s in downtown Rapid City back in February of last year.

Friday morning, Seventh Circuit Judge Matt Brown set a two week trial for Huante, scheduled to start on August 7th. Huante was arrested several days after the shooting following a tip police received about a handgun that was discarded along Seventh Street. At the time, police said they used surveillance video to identify who it was that discarded the gun. Huante is being held in the Pennington County Jail on $1 million bond.

