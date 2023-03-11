Rushmore Thunder moms prepare for ‘Ladies and Laces’

Game to raise money for Rushmore Hockey Association
By Ben Burns
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The mothers of the Rushmore Hockey Association are used to watching games from the stands of the Thunderdome. However, that will change on Wednesday as they take the ice to compete against the ladies of the Rapid City Rush in their annual “Ladies and Laces” game. Ben Burns sets the stage with a preview of the game.

