Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.
Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified
Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs
Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for the death of a toddler
Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses