Downtown Rapid City eliminates inactivity fee on gift cards

The gift cards would previously lose three dollars a month after a year without use.
The gift cards would previously lose three dollars a month after a year without use.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Downtown Rapid City distributes gift cards customers can use at 60 businesses downtown, and changes are coming to how people can use those cards.

A spokesperson announced Friday that along with a design change, they’re eliminating the inactivity fee. The gift cards would previously lose $3 a month after a year without use.

Marketing Manager Dustin VanHunnik said that all the money will now stay on the card until it’s either spent or expires.

”People either didn’t have the money that they thought they had, or it was completely out when they tried to use it depending on what the time range was,” VanHunnik said. “But, when it comes down to it, that’s not even a thing anymore. It’s now completely a thing of the past.”

The cards can be purchased at the Main Street Square office or online.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs

Latest News

Daylight Saving Time is Sunday.
Not everyone wants to ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back’
South Dakota unemployment claims jump this week
Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for the death of a toddler
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.
Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified