3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Ohio

By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio have launched an investigation after three bodies were discovered on Friday.

Officials in Summit County confirmed two bodies were found in a wooded area at about 8:35 a.m. on Friday. They also confirmed a third body was found 20 minutes later at a different location.

Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller and Copley Township Police Chief Michael Mier confirmed all victims were bound and gagged.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office said all three victims were shot in the head.

Miller said police are determining if the two incidents are related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
