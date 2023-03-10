When the weather outside is frightful, the slopes can be delightful

Terry Peak averages more snow then previous years thanks to recent snowfall.
Terry Peak averages more snow then previous years thanks to recent snowfall.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak near Lead averages around 150 inches of snow on its slopes, however, this year they are above average at 188 inches.

“We start our measurements on November one, and the conditions are awesome. We have everything open Friday through Monday, all chair lifts are operating, and all runs are open on those days. We are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday also, so the conditions just keep improving,” said Linda Derosier, marketing director at Terry Peak.

According to Undercover Tourist, the busiest time to hit the slopes is the week after Christmas leading up to New Year’s Eve. However, with it now being spring break the slopes are still full of people.

“Snow brings skiers out and snowboarders out, they love it. Right now, we are in the middle of our spring break time, so we have people coming in from the whole region,” said Derosier.

Two skiers from Nebraska decided to visit Terry Peak for the first time.

“You know it’s spring break for our kids, and it’s my kid’s first time skiing, and so we wanted to come to Terry Peak and kick it off right,” said Kristin Ceder, a Nebraskan skier at Terry Peak.

“We’ve been skiing a few times before but never at Terry Peak, so when they asked us to go we said yes,” said Jillian Schmidt, a skier from Nebraska.

According to the National Ski Areas Association alpine and telemark ski, and snowboard industries contribute $55 billion to the United States in retail sales each year, including traveling services and equipment.

The popular slopes at Terry Peak haven’t set a closing date yet.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
No plans to tear down urban blight.
North Rapid residents concerned about vacant buildings
Feb. 27 aurora borealis captured by Jenny Piersall.
The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico

Latest News

Rapid City Area Schools Bus
Filling the gap of bus driver shortages
Friday
A bit of wind is on the way
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
The City of Spearfish makes changes to their floodplain effective March 22.
Spearfish prepares to change their floodplain: ‘This is going to affect a lot of people’