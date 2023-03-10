When the weather outside is frightful, the slopes can be delightful

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Terry Peak near Lead averages around 150 inches of snow on its slopes, however, this year they are above average at 188 inches.

“We start our measurements on November one, and the conditions are awesome. We have everything open Friday through Monday, all chair lifts are operating, and all runs are open on those days. We are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday also, so the conditions just keep improving,” said Linda Derosier, marketing director at Terry Peak.

According to Undercover Tourist, the busiest time to hit the slopes is the week after Christmas leading up to New Year’s Eve. However, with it now being spring break the slopes are still full of people.

“Snow brings skiers out and snowboarders out, they love it. Right now, we are in the middle of our spring break time, so we have people coming in from the whole region,” said Derosier.

Two skiers from Nebraska decided to visit Terry Peak for the first time.

“You know it’s spring break for our kids, and it’s my kid’s first time skiing, and so we wanted to come to Terry Peak and kick it off right,” said Kristin Ceder, a Nebraskan skier at Terry Peak.

“We’ve been skiing a few times before but never at Terry Peak, so when they asked us to go we said yes,” said Jillian Schmidt, a skier from Nebraska.

According to the National Ski Areas Association alpine and telemark ski, and snowboard industries contribute $55 billion to the United States in retail sales each year, including traveling services and equipment.

The popular slopes at Terry Peak haven’t set a closing date yet.

