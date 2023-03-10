Sturgis Public Library to host Smithsonian traveling exhibit

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From the big city to South Dakota’s down-home main street, the “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” exhibit will stop at the Sturgis Public Library.

From March 13 to April 29, the Smithsonian exhibit will use interactive displays to explain the changes rural America saw in the 20th Century.

“The exhibition looks at economic, social, and many other aspects of change and how that change has impacted rural America,” said Sturgis Public Library Director Christopher Hahn. For more information check out the above interview and follow this link.

