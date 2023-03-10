South Dakota unemployment claims jump this week

(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota saw a 70% increase in unemployment claims last week when compared to the week before it, according to a report by WalletHub.

This increase was also compared to the same week last year and was found to be 65% higher than that as well. However, when comparing this stat to pre-pandemic numbers it is only a 15% increase, suggesting that there are multiple factors that created this change. An analyst from Wallethub says the main contributing factor is likely inflation.

“Given that inflation is still quite high, the federal reserve is still raising interest rates in hopes that inflation will be curved but for inflation to slow that means the unemployment rate has to increase so I would expect to see these numbers get a little bit worse across the country,” said Jill Gonzalez, an analyst for WalletHub.

These numbers are examined on a weekly basis by WalletHub and are based-on statistics gathered by the Department of Labor.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
Joseph Birdshead and Doris Romero were arrested following a chase in Rapid City.
Two suspects arrested after a police chase in Rapid City
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Woman killed in one-car crash near Hot Springs

Latest News

The gift cards would previously lose three dollars a month after a year without use.
Downtown Rapid City eliminates inactivity fee on gift cards
Daylight Saving Time is Sunday.
Not everyone wants to ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back’
Precious Black Elk
Box Elder woman sentence 60 years for the death of a toddler
A home in Rapid Valley was destroyed when a car crashed into it on Feb. 10, causing an explosion.
Man who died in Degeest Drive crash identified