Not everyone wants to ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back’

Daylight Saving Time is Sunday.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s that time of year when most Americans spring forward.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m., when most clocks in the United States will jump forward an hour, causing many people to lose sleep.

Experts say this loss of sleep can cause problems, including car crashes. They say to give your body time to adjust by going to bed and waking up a little earlier the day before. However, not everyone is a fan of the bi-yearly changing of the time.

“There are other states and provinces that leave it alone and they seem to be just fine,” says Rapid City resident Gene Williams. “I imagine it has some effect on truck drivers and people that get up early and now have their schedules thrown off a bit.”

According to a poll by YouGov, 59% of Americans want to see Daylight Saving Time permanent.

A bill called the Sunshine Protect Act was introduced at the beginning of the month in the U.S. Senate to do just that.

