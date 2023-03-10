Filling the gap of bus driver shortages

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With a shortage of school bus drivers, some parents are having to find new ways to get their kids to class.

With districts across the nation struggling to keep school bus drivers employed, Rapid City Area Schools are trying to find alternative options to fill the gap.

“People do not have to be CDL licensed to apply for a position. You don’t have to come to us licensed. We will employ, we will train, and we will pay for the CDL test. We’re just doing everything we can to try to remove any barriers that people have if they’re interested in driving,” says Coy Sasse, director of business and support services.

Is not having a bus driver affecting your child’s way to school? There is the option of the youth ride-free program through the Rapid Transit System.

“We provide our youth ride-free program where any youth or student under the age of 18 can ride our bus routes anywhere within the city. They just board the bus basically, they need to know obviously where they’re going what bus stops they need to be at what times they need to figure out, what routes, and all of that type of stuff. But they are able to just board the bus, get on and get off where their appropriate stop is,” said Megan Gould Stabile, Rapid Transit System division manager.

The free transportation provides students additional access to schools, libraries, and recreational facilities.

Since starting the transit program, there has been an increase in school attendance, as well as participation in school and community events.

For more information about the youth ride-free system, visit https://www.rapidride.org/youth-ride-free/.

For more information about becoming a school bus driver, visit https://rcas.org/parents/student-transportation-2/.

