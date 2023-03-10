Cooking with Eric - Zesty Pork Chops

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pork chops are great any time of year. They’re easy to prepare, and quite versatile when it comes to cooking style and ingredients.

This zesty pork chop dish is chock full of flavor!

First, season two bone-in pork chops with salt and pepper, both sides, then sauté for about 4 minutes per side over medium-high heat until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In the same skillet, sauté a sliced or chopped small white onion and 3 minced garlic cloves. Sauté until softened.

Add 1 (28oz) can whole tomatoes with juice, 3 tablespoons capers with the liquid, as well as 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Also add 1 teaspoon dried basil. Simmer for 5 minutes then return pork chops to pan.

Simmer another 3 to 5 minutes then serve.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
Dallas Krausch, a registered sex offender, faces new charges.
85-year-old Rapid City registered sex offender arrested again
Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, an 8-year-old girl who was missing since 2018, has been found in...
FBI: 8-year-old girl missing since 2018 found in Mexico
Feb. 27 aurora borealis captured by Jenny Piersall.
The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing
Rapid City Education Center
Rapid City Area Schools names new superintendent

Latest News

Aquaponics can be done with a wide variety of crops and fish, meaning healthy options for the...
Meals on Wheels and Western Dakota Technical College use fish to bring produce to the community
An easy, yet filling and delicious meat and potatoes dish.
Cooking Beef with Eric - Garlicky Steak Bites and Potatoes
Custer will host it's 6th annual restaurant week.
Foodies of Custer, prepare your palate for the 6th annual Restaurant Week
Originally a slow-cooker recipe, but just as good on the stovetop.
Cooking with Eric - Easy Creamy Beef Tips