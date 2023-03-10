Cooking with Eric - Zesty Pork Chops

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pork chops are great any time of year. They’re easy to prepare, and quite versatile when it comes to cooking style and ingredients.

This zesty pork chop dish is chock full of flavor!

First, season two bone-in pork chops with salt and pepper, both sides, then sauté for about 4 minutes per side over medium-high heat until done. Remove to a plate and keep warm.

In the same skillet, sauté a sliced or chopped small white onion and 3 minced garlic cloves. Sauté until softened.

Add 1 (28oz) can whole tomatoes with juice, 3 tablespoons capers with the liquid, as well as 1 teaspoon of dried rosemary, 1 teaspoon dried oregano and 1/8 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Also add 1 teaspoon dried basil. Simmer for 5 minutes then return pork chops to pan.

Simmer another 3 to 5 minutes then serve.

