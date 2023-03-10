Black Hills State University enriches faculty training through new innovations

The Center for Faculty Innovation is helping faculty discover and apply new and effective teaching approaches
KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Alena Neves
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University is committed to providing cutting-edge education where faculty are given the opportunity to lead with resourcefulness and creativity to develop programs and activities that meet the needs of the student body.

In 2021, the academic affairs team at BHSU secured a $2.2 million grant from the US Department of Education and the Center for Faculty Innovation is part of the vision of the grant. It helps faculty discover and apply new and effective teaching approaches.

As director, Nick Van Kley says, “I build resources for classes and programs and provide training for faculty around teaching. Our center is especially interested in advancing teaching approaches that are research-validated, that is, they reflect the findings of high-quality research about what works in higher education.”

