Spearfish prepares to change their floodplain: ‘This is going to affect a lot of people’

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Effective March 22 Spearfish is updating its floodplain map and some people may find this good news because their property is no longer at risk. While others may find out they are now added, a cost they may not be ready to take on.

“This is going to affect a lot of people,” said Kyle Mathis, Spearfish City Engineer. “The Spearfish Creek restudy mapping area is about 3.5 to 4 miles long, all the way through the heart of the town.”

The update is five years in the making and will replace the 2012 floodplain map.

“Thinking about public safety is priority number one there. We knew there were some areas that weren’t reflected in that existing map,” said Mathis.

For homeowners that find themself in the floodplain, flood insurance will no longer be an option, a cost that adds hundreds of dollars a year.

If any of the homeowners that now find themselves in the floodplain, decide to put their home up for sale how will the new addition of the floodplain affect their home’s value? Jeffrey Herr a broker associate in Spearfish, says the floodplain will not have a major effect on a home’s value. In an instance where the house across the street is out of the floodplain, Herr says the home in the floodplain will most likely sell for less.

“You’re looking at a $500,000 property and, ‘oh my gosh it’s in the floodplain.’ That’s another $200/month, so that’s $40,000. Now you’re looking at $460,000, that’s your top purchase price,” explains Herr. The broker associate uses that example to explain how banks will adjust your purchase price if the borrower needs flood insurance.

Some of the homes added to the floodplain are rentals. Meaning landlords could pass the extra expense on. Higher rent in an already spendy community. Herr says, on average homes are worth 27% more than they were a year ago.

“It is a good chunk of change for a lot of people,” admits Herr.

For those in the floodplain, the city says communication will be made with homeowners via a letter, to let people know if they are now in, or are now excluded from the new map. For renters, it’s up to the landlord to share the information. South Dakota does not require flood disclosure to renters.

