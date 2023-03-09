Snow ends this morning, but temperatures remain much colder than normal.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The winter storm moves away today, taking its snow with it. Most of the snow will be east of us by noon. Roads are slick and hazardous this morning - be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination.

So far, 1″-3″ of snow has fallen in the Rapid City area. An additional inch could fall this morning.

Windy weather develops Friday as low pressure moves in from the west. A few flurries are possible. Blowing snow could become an issue on the open plains.

The weekend will be dry with ups and downs with temperatures. Warmer Saturday, but colder on Sunday.

Next week, mild 50s are possible by midweek with a chance of rain showers by then.

