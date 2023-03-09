Rounds, Johnson re-introduce gun access laws

(Gray)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds re-introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act. The legislation seeks to strengthen the Second Amendment rights to allow law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on a P.O. Box for their primary mailing address to obtain a firearm.

The current laws that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives require Americans purchasing a firearm to fill out paperwork listing an address. However, the ATF prohibits buyers from listing a P.O. Box or Private Mailbox (PMB) on this form. This prohibition unfairly hurts full-time travelers, many of whom live in their RV year-round and use a P.O. Box or private mailbox in order to receive mail. These alternate addresses are able to be listed on driver’s licenses, but they cannot be used on the ATF paperwork.

“As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” said Rounds. “The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act removes an unfair prohibition facing Americans with unique living situations. This legislation will make certain that law-abiding citizens do not face a burdensome roadblock when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

“Just because a law-abiding citizen relies on a P.O. Box as their primary address doesn’t mean their Second Amendment rights should be limited,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is home to many RV-ers and active-duty military who have this problem when trying to obtain a firearm. My bill seeks to correct that.”

This bill is endorsed by the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
No plans to tear down urban blight.
North Rapid residents concerned about vacant buildings
Feb. 27 aurora borealis captured by Jenny Piersall.
The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing
Rapid City Education Center
Rapid City Area Schools names new superintendent
KASEY AREHART MUG SHOT
18-year-old on trial for allegedly shooting at other teens during last year’s Central States Fair

Latest News

The City of Spearfish makes changes to their floodplain effective March 22.
Spearfish prepares to change their floodplain: ‘This is going to affect a lot of people’
Readiactrics children’s book drive starts in Rapid City
Military Friendly has ranked South Dakota Mines second in the nation for its service to...
South Dakota School of Mines is once again ranked one of the best for veterans
Black Hills Works provides living, working, and support services for adults with disabilities.
KOTA Cares- Black Hills Works ‘Our lives are so much better with them in it’