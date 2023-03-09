Rounds, Johnson re-introduce gun access laws

WASHINGTON D.C. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson and Senator Mike Rounds re-introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act. The legislation seeks to strengthen the Second Amendment rights to allow law-abiding RV-ers, active-duty military, military spouses, and others who rely on a P.O. Box for their primary mailing address to obtain a firearm.

The current laws that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives require Americans purchasing a firearm to fill out paperwork listing an address. However, the ATF prohibits buyers from listing a P.O. Box or Private Mailbox (PMB) on this form. This prohibition unfairly hurts full-time travelers, many of whom live in their RV year-round and use a P.O. Box or private mailbox in order to receive mail. These alternate addresses are able to be listed on driver’s licenses, but they cannot be used on the ATF paperwork.

“As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” said Rounds. “The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act removes an unfair prohibition facing Americans with unique living situations. This legislation will make certain that law-abiding citizens do not face a burdensome roadblock when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

“Just because a law-abiding citizen relies on a P.O. Box as their primary address doesn’t mean their Second Amendment rights should be limited,” said Johnson. “South Dakota is home to many RV-ers and active-duty military who have this problem when trying to obtain a firearm. My bill seeks to correct that.”

This bill is endorsed by the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, The Firearm Industry Trade Association.

