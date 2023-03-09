Pischke and Frye-Mueller again attempt motion to investigate Schoenbeck, sit in Senate alone during caucus

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – Republican Senators Julie Frye-Mueller and Tom Pischke again moved to investigate Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck for his comments about Frye-Mueller, this morning (Thursday).

And again, there was no second, and Senate President Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden quickly gaveled the motion lost.

This is at least the third time this week the duo has attempted to get their colleagues to appoint a select committee to investigate the Watertown Republican.

After the Senate briefly went into session after 9 a.m. and conducted some business, it then went into recess for the Democrats and Republicans to once again caucus about a bill to reduce the state sales tax.

However, at 9:46 a.m., the Republican caucus was sans two members, Sen. Frye-Mueller from Rapid City and Sen. Pischke from Dell Rapids.

The South Dakota Public Broadcasting feed of the Senate showed the seatmates chatting.

At 9:53 a.m., only Sen. Frye-Mueller was sitting in the chamber alone as a few other Senators entered.

