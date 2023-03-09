KOTA Cares- Black Hills Works ‘Our lives are so much better with them in it’

By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For more than six decades, Black Hills Works has helped adults with disabilities shine in their daily lives.

The organization has multiple businesses, such as Bake Works and Unique Auto Grooming, allowing clients to become thriving members of the community.

They also sponsor a learning institute and a brain rehabilitation center. The ultimate goal is to provide individual assistance to each client.

“At black hills works we really strive to support each person as an individual. It’s not a one size fits all type of program, so being able to offer an array of services so that it does best fit the individual is extremely important to help each individual grow and thrive,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement at Black Hills Works.

The non-profit supports more than 600 people with disabilities to help people live as freely and independently as possible.

Client Allyssa Flannery, says working in the kitchen at Black Hills Works day services building helps develop her cooking skills.

“I like cooking a lot, added Flannery. I like spaghetti, salads, and everything.”

Moser says kitchen staff like Flannery are essential in getting food to the organizations’ residential facilities.

“They help prepare the foods; they help package the foods, and then the food actually goes out to our residential facilities to help the staff in the houses, so they don’t necessarily have to worry about meal prep,” said Moser.

By providing education, exposure, and experiences, clients can set goals to become flouring members of the community.

If you would like to donate to Black Hills Works click here.

