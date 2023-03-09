A bit of wind is on the way

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger through the night. Temperatures will be cold with lows falling into the teens and even a few spots into the single digits.

Wind speeds will increase during the morning hours Friday. Strongest winds are expected Friday afternoon, especially for Campbell County, where a High Wind Watch is in place. Gusts up to 60 mph will be likely for Wright and Gillette, among others living in Campbell County. Driving will be difficult with strong southwesterly winds in place. The watch runs from 1p.m. - 11 p.m.

Friday will be a little windy for northwest South Dakota as gusts could reach 50 mph. An advisory might be needed. In Rapid City gusts will likely reach 30 mph, so not too much of an issue in town.

Mostly cloudy skies hang on as we finish up the week. A few light flurries will be possible Friday morning and midday, but no impact is expected. Temperatures will reach the 30s for much of the area, while a few spots could see lower 40s!

High temperatures Saturday will range from the 30s to the 40s. It could be a little windy across western South Dakota with gusts up to 40 mph for many. In northwest South Dakota, some gusts could exceed 50 mph! Sunday will be cooler with highs in the 20s for much of the area. Both days will be mostly sunny.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. We will spring forward, jumping from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. - losing one hour Sunday.

Temperatures will be warmer by the middle of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Could flirt with 60° on Tuesday.

