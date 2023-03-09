Baby it’s cold outside, why don’t you shovel awhile

By Cyle Clark
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - No one likes shoveling snow and ice but when it comes to clearing sidewalks who should be doing the job?

According to Rapid City code, sidewalks should be always kept clear of snow and ice and the removal falls on the home or a business owner.

Code enforcement has adopted a 24-hour guideline, meaning once the snow ends, people have 24 hours to get their sidewalks clear. Additionally, people should not shovel snow into the road as that can complicate the job for snowplows

“And that just complicates the problem because if we’ve already gone through and plowed then we have to go back through because there’s an issue with snow being dumped out into the street. So, we advise our homeowners or business owners do not push that snow back out into the plowed street,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

Making sure the sidewalks are clear is a safety matter because people can slip and fall, and you could be held liable if a person is injured on your property.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two snowmobilers lost in the Black Hills overnight have been found.
Black Hills snowmobilers found alive
No plans to tear down urban blight.
North Rapid residents concerned about vacant buildings
Feb. 27 aurora borealis captured by Jenny Piersall.
The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing
Rapid City Education Center
Rapid City Area Schools names new superintendent
KASEY AREHART MUG SHOT
18-year-old on trial for allegedly shooting at other teens during last year’s Central States Fair

Latest News

In an unprecedented move, the South Dakota Senate suspends one of its own.
Pischke and Frye-Mueller again attempt motion to investigate Schoenbeck, sit in Senate alone during caucus
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Inside of Canyon Lake Elementary
Parents express concern over the closure of Canyon Lake Elementary School
The pool tournament happens every other year at the Monument.
Rack em’ up, the pool tournament is back at the Monument