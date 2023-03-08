South Dakota Community Foundation helps communities to mark 35 years

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In November 2022 the South Dakota Community Foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary, so to celebrate, the foundation launched the “Vision 35″ campaign. The “Vision 35″ campaign is a challenge fund to help kickstart community savings accounts (CSA). The challenge fund is matched 1:4, so if a community raised $200,000 the South Dakota Community Foundation will add $50,000.

The CSA can be used for an array of different community-based projects, that each town sees fit. For more information watch the above interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
No plans to tear down urban blight.
North Rapid residents concerned about vacant buildings
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Governor Noem visits Sturgis Lynn's Dakota Mart, the latest stop on her tour of local South...
South Dakota House once again kills grocery tax repeal

Latest News

Feb. 27 aurora borealis captured by Jenny Piersall.
The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing
Laurence Willett and Leon Kleingartner were reported missing near Rochford Tuesday.
2 snowmobilers missing, help needed to find them
Multiple city officials are set to fill the role of Sturgis City Manager until it can be filled.
Sturgis City Manager
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast