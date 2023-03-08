South Dakota Community Foundation helps communities to mark 35 years

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In November 2022 the South Dakota Community Foundation celebrated its 35th anniversary, so to celebrate, the foundation launched the “Vision 35″ campaign. The “Vision 35″ campaign is a challenge fund to help kickstart community savings accounts (CSA). The challenge fund is matched 1:4, so if a community raised $200,000 the South Dakota Community Foundation will add $50,000.

The CSA can be used for an array of different community-based projects, that each town sees fit. For more information watch the above interview.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.