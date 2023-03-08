Rapid City Area Schools names new superintendent

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After 9 applicants and two months of deliberation, the Rapid City Board of Education came to a decision Tuesday to name a new superintendent.

Nicole Swigart, who has served as the interim superintendent, was voted in as the official superintendent of RCAS effective Wednesday. Swigart was named interim in June of 2022 and has been working with RCAS for more than 30 years. Swigart has worked many roles in the school system from teacher to principal and coaching extracurricular activities.

“I would say that a year ago I didn’t see this as my path, but I’ve enjoyed the work that we have done this year, and I’m glad to be named superintendent for rapid city area schools. Sometimes our journey takes us in surprising places and I’m really thrilled that my journey has taken me here,” Swigart said about her new position.

“I feel great about it. that was something that was very important to me in the decision. somebody that knew the issues were facing that has experience working with this district and obviously, Nicole with over 30 years of experience checked both of those boxes,” stated Clay Colombe, area 5 representative for the Rapid City Area Board of Education

Swigart said that acting as interim superintendent has been an honor and that she looks forward to continuing to work hard for RCAS.

