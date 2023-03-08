The Pink Boots Society encourages women in the brewing industry at Miner Brewing Company for International Women’s Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and women at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City are making their mark in the male-dominated industry.

The Pink Boots Society encourages leadership among women in the brewing industry.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, Miner Brewing gave women the opportunity to get their hands dirty in the beer-making process.

“Pink Boots Brew Day is a day that brewers all across the nation, internationally actually, that brew beer for women. The proceeds will go to organizations that support women brewers throughout the world,” tells Shanna Hockert, the brand and marketing manager for Miner Brewing.

Miner Brewing holds this event each year to encourage women in the industry. This day entails a detailed collaboration of all the women involved in making a new Pink Boots beer.

“Today is an absolutely amazing day, it is a gathering of women to celebrate in all aspects of brewing here in the United States. Today we’re brewing our Pink Boots lager and we’re adding a super special flower to it called Joe Pie and it’s going to be absolutely amazing,” says Sandy Vojta, the head brew-master at Miner Brewing Company.

Recognizing women is a key aspect of the event.

“It’s so important to recognize women throughout the entire brewing industry. Women have been integral components of the brewing industry, years and years and years ago, and to recognize women in all aspects of it from accounting to brewing to sales to selling pints, everybody is important. And that is what we’re here to do today is to celebrate the importance of everybody, of every component that women in the brewing industry participate in,” Vojta finishes.

The women who participate look forward to the event every year,

“Every year this is such a fun tradition that we do. Just to get the amazing women that we work together here at the brewery, we enjoy learning about the brewing process, definitely, things we didn’t know before. We love celebrating women in beer,” tells Christy Meyer, a participant in the event and the distribution manager for Miner Brewing Company.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.