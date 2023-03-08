One last round of snow.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Winter Weather Advisory starts at 5pm today and goes through 6pm Thursday.

Snow will become moderate to heavy tonight into Thursday morning. It will slowly taper off through Thursday afternoon and be gone by Thursday evening. Area roads will likely be snow covered and slippery for your Thursday morning commute.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday as temperatures return to near freezing. It will be slightly warmer Saturday with a high near 40°. Sunday will be in the 30s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 40s by the middle of next week and one of the longer range models want to bring in temperatures near or slightly above average the week after next.

