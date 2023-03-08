The northern lights brought a show to the Black Hills many photographers spent hours capturing

By Keith Grant
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Jenny Piersall began diving into her photography curiosity in 2020. Nearly three years later Piersall captured vivid and colorful pictures from the northern lights (aurora borealis) in late February. Piersall says it took trial and error until she was able to catch the lights in action, a rare occurrence in the Black Hills.

Piersall says she uses a steady tripod, long shutter speed, high ISO, and low aperture. For more information on how Piersall captures these pictures watch the above interview.

