New York man convicted of triple murder filed for a retrial Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The man who was convicted of triple murder filed a motion for a retrial Monday.

Arnson Absolu was convicted of three first-degree murders and is currently serving three consecutive life sentences.

On Monday, the defense submitted a motion for a new trial, stating a primary witness is a “person of interest” in a November 2022 homicide.

In the motion for a new trial, the defense called this situation “a violation of a defendant’s due process rights”.

We did reach out to the state’s attorney on the case who informed us this witness was not and is not on trial for another murder.

The defense says credibility was a key issue in the trial and the new information could have raised reasonable doubt in the minds of jurors.

