More snow is expected Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds linger overnight with low temperatures in the teens for much of the area. Overcast skies continue for Wednesday. A few snow showers will develop through the morning and into the middle of the day, but the accumulations aren’t expected until Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch is in place for much of western South Dakota, parts of northeast Wyoming and southeastern Montana. The potential for accumulations up to 6″ or higher are looking more likely for these areas. Watch the video to the right for more specific details.

Snow will become moderate to heavy Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It will slowly taper off through Thursday afternoon and be gone by Thursday evening. Area roads will likely be snow covered and slippery for much of Wednesday night and Thursday.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected Friday as temperatures return to near freezing. It will be slightly warmer Saturday with a high near 40°. Sunday will be in the 30s for much of the area. Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday and mostly sunny to wrap up the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to warm up into the 40s by the middle of next week and one of the longer range models want to bring in temperatures near or slightly above average the week after next. Hopefully those trends hold true! For now, prepare for snow.

