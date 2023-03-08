Moderate to heavy snowfall expected overnight and into Thursday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Moderate to heavy snowfall develops overnight and will make roads slippery across the area. Be sure to use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute.

Snow will remain moderate to heavy through the morning, but will taper off by the middle of the day and into the early afternoon hours. Widespread snowfall totals of 2″-6″ looks to be likely with this storm system.

Temperatures will be in the 20s on Thursday as cold temperatures hang on for one more day. Highs Friday will climb into the 30s for much of the area and some spots could flirt with 40°.

Saturday will be a little warmer with a few more spots reaching the low 40s, but by Sunday, cooler temperatures return with highs in the 20s and 30s. Monday will stay in the 30s for many, before warmer temperatures build up into the middle of next week.

Highs will be in the 40s and potentially the 50s by the middle of next week!

