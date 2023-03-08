Lakota Tech girls ready to deliver at state

Tatanka will meet Red Cloud in Thursday’s opening round
The Early evening news on KOTA Territory TV
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the second straight year the Lakota Tech girls basketball team has qualified for the Class “A” State Tournament. The Tatanka will play Red Cloud in Thursday’s opening round in Watertown. After gaining valuable experience at last year’s tourney Lakota Tech is focused on bringing home the state championship.

