Girl rescued after being stuck 80 feet high in a tree

The girl was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.
By 14 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) – A girl was stuck 80 feet high in a pine tree for over an hour, according to authorities in Indiana.

Fire officials said the girl had climbed up the tree, and rescue teams had to use a rope system to safely get her down.

“She got up there by herself and she ended up being barefoot, which was pretty impressive,” Lt. Ryan Bosker said.

Bosker said she was able to call for help from the tree, and several fire departments responded to help with the extrication.

“She was awesome the entire time and was following directions and stayed put while she waited for us to get her down,” Bosker said.

The girl was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but fire officials said she was alert the whole time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
No plans to tear down urban blight.
North Rapid residents concerned about vacant buildings
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Governor Noem visits Sturgis Lynn's Dakota Mart, the latest stop on her tour of local South...
South Dakota House once again kills grocery tax repeal

Latest News

Mary Sue Evans, 102
‘Fiercely independent’ woman turns 102 years old
This photo provided by Love’s Travel Stops shows founder Tom Love. Love’s Travel Stops and...
Founder of Love’s Travel Stops dies in Oklahoma at age 85
President Joe Biden talks to reporters after a lunch with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Biden budget aims to cut deficits nearly $3 trillion over 10 years
A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. On...
Tesla that hit firetruck was using automated driving system
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off