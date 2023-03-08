‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.(Arizona Game and Fish Department)
By Tianna Morimoto and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MANUEL, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A wild animal surprised an Arizona homeowner when it decided to make itself at home while they were at work.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department shared photos of a bobcat seemingly lounging in a dog bed that was inside the person’s home on Tuesday.

KPHO reports that the homeowner spotted the wild cat when they were returning home from work.

According to the department, the bobcat was found lying comfortably in the dog bed instead of the homeowner’s pet. It said the animal likely entered the home through an unlocked doggie door.

Officials said the bobcat escaped before an officer arrived at the home.

“Don’t handle entrapped or hurt wildlife yourself,” the agency advised residents.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said those who need assistance can call 623-236-7201.

Copyright 2023 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Mandatory DWI sentences passes through the state Senate
The drill pads are proposed to be built along sections of County Road 286 and National Forest...
Tension continues over possible mining project near Custer

Latest News

Rapid City consignment store helps you dress for the job you want.
Dress for success
FILE - The Biden administration is preparing to relax COVID-19 testing restrictions for...
US to relax COVID testing rules for travelers from China
Governor Kristi Noem vetoes house bill 1109
House bill 1109 gets vetoed
Rapid City residents concerned over abandoned buildings.
Urban Blight