Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby

A baby alpaca was born last month.
A baby alpaca was born last month.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An alpaca baby was born unexpectedly when a male went in through the gate with the females.

Only three weeks old, Riley is adjusting to South Dakota life by playing in the snow and getting the zoomies.

Weather conditions are currently too cold for Riley to be left outside for long periods of time, so He stays inside with his mom, Snow Princess.

Alpacas tend to get lonely, so a few others will stay inside with Riley and Snow Princess.

To visit Riley the farm is open year-round from 9 am to 5 pm.

“It’s great to visit the alpacas on nice days, You can walk around them and enjoy Them. It’s free to the public and We do have a few alpaca products,” said Glenn Lepp, Owner of Caputa Alpacas.

Alpacas can be born at any time of the year, on the farm they are usually born in August, however, this year They will be born in July.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting
Mandatory DWI sentences passes through the state Senate
The drill pads are proposed to be built along sections of County Road 286 and National Forest...
Tension continues over possible mining project near Custer

Latest News

Rapid City consignment store helps you dress for the job you want.
Dress for success
Governor Kristi Noem vetoes house bill 1109
House bill 1109 gets vetoed
Rapid City residents concerned over abandoned buildings.
Urban Blight
As Sturgis city manager Daniel Ainslie prepares to leave, questions on what is going to happen...
Multiple city officials will fill the role of Sturgis City Manager until it can be filled
RCPD asking gun owners to secure their firearms safely.
Securing Firearms