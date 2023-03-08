Caputa alpaca farm welcomes unexpected baby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -An alpaca baby was born unexpectedly when a male went in through the gate with the females.

Only three weeks old, Riley is adjusting to South Dakota life by playing in the snow and getting the zoomies.

Weather conditions are currently too cold for Riley to be left outside for long periods of time, so He stays inside with his mom, Snow Princess.

Alpacas tend to get lonely, so a few others will stay inside with Riley and Snow Princess.

To visit Riley the farm is open year-round from 9 am to 5 pm.

“It’s great to visit the alpacas on nice days, You can walk around them and enjoy Them. It’s free to the public and We do have a few alpaca products,” said Glenn Lepp, Owner of Caputa Alpacas.

Alpacas can be born at any time of the year, on the farm they are usually born in August, however, this year They will be born in July.

