18-year-old on trial for allegedly shooting at other teens during last year's Central States Fair

By Madison Newman
Published: Mar. 7, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - An 18-year-old who allegedly shot a gun through an open window of a vehicle at the Central States Fair in 2022 had his first day in court Tuesday.

A jury was picked Monday. Opening statements and witness testimonies began on Tuesday.

The jury heard from Pennington County Sheriff’s officers who were there that night. The jury also heard statements Arehart had made in his initial interviews with officers.

Arehart did take the stand, and the prosecution stated multiple times Areharts testimony did not make sense, as Arehart kept saying half of his statements to officers were lies.

Both prosecution and defense rested today. Court will resume tomorrow morning with closing arguments

