Volunteer fire departments could get a ‘band-aid’ for budget hole

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - House Bill 1127 would allocate $5 million in funds to the South Dakota Firefighters Association which represents 279 of the 334 fire departments in the state.

The funds would be administered by the SDFA but would be under the supervision of the Department of Public Safety. Plus, these funds would go to fire departments within this state whose membership is made up of at least seventy percent unpaid and volunteer firefighters.

It must be noted that the $5 million will be spread out between all of South Dakota’s volunteer fire departments with a focus on getting funds to departments that need it the most.

The bill aims at supporting the personal protective equipment (PPE) needs of volunteer fire departments. The average cost of suiting up one firefighter could range between $8,000 and $13,000. This is just for a firefighter not taking into consideration the other supplies and vehicles the department has to keep up to make sure it is up to code.

This shows that the fundraising reality of charity drives and chili feeds is not necessarily enough to keep these stations afloat.

“Some of our departments simply don’t have the equipment period. You know, we’re talking $3,000 to $6,000 just for personal protective equipment. Chili feed, a bake sale a pancake feed don’t even come close to that. The minimum mandate in a fire department to meet state certification is 15 so do the math on that,” said Pennington County Fire Service fire administrator Jerome Harvey. “Personal protective equipment needs to fit, needs to fit properly, needs to be kept up to date, this is a drop-in-the-bucket to help start moving this thing forward.”

Harvey also noted that the growth in population in some areas around the state is outpacing the available services, causing issues when it comes to funding volunteer fire departments.

“Our fire departments, our ambulance services, our search and rescue teams are struggling to keep up with this. Equipment, recruitment, and retention of personnel is key to that. We talked with the legislation before and mentioned that this system is teetering it needs a sustainable influx over a period of time and their going to need to be involved with it. Not just now, not just a one-time shot, but they’re going to need to be involved with this into the future,” explained Harvey.

The bill was passed by both the State Senate as well as the House and is now in the hands of Gov. Kristi Noem.

