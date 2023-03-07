Timmer scores 25 to send SDSU into Summit League Championship

Jackrabbits role past Oral Roberts 87-60
By Vic Quick
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team defeated Oral Roberts 87-60 in Monday’s Summit League semifinals. Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer scored a career high 25 points to lead the way. The Jackrabbits will play Omaha Tuesday at noon for the conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. The SDSU men lost to NDSU 89-79 in the semifinals.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

Latest News

3-6 sdsu timmer
Timmer scores 25 to send SDSU into Summit League Championship
3-6 bhsu basketball
BHSU basketball teams gear up for NCAA Tournament
3-6 bhsu basketball
BHSU basketball teams gear up for NCAA Tournament
Niki Van Wyk, Black Hills State
Van Wyk leads Yellow Jackets into NCAA Tournament