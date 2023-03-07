South Dakota rolls out new state license plates

New South Dakota plate
New South Dakota plate(KOTA/KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:52 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota license plates got a facelift this year. The picture chosen resembles the previous version with Mount Rushmore as the focus, however, this one is more photorealistic.

You can renew your plates 90 days before their expiration but only those with a renewal date after January 1 will receive plates with the new design. Renewal can be completed online, at a DMV kiosk, in person, or by mail. Those who apply online or by kiosk will now have their new plates mailed directly to them, a change from previous years.

The last redesign was in 2016 so it should be a few years before we see another change.

