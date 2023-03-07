South Dakota House once again kills grocery tax repeal

Governor Noem visits Sturgis Lynn's Dakota Mart, the latest stop on her tour of local South Dakota grocery stores.
By Todd Epp
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) – Without debate, the South Dakota House this morning (Tuesday) rejects the Senate’s “hog house” of a bill to revive removing the sales tax off food.

The House rejected HB 1094 55 to 14 to both not concur and not appoint a conference committee.

The remaining sales tax cut before the legislature is HB 1137.

It left the House as a reduction in the state’s comprehensive sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%.

The Senate amended it to 4.3%.

That changed the sales tax savings from $104 million to $69 million.

It would also “sunset”--end--on June 30, 2025, unless a future legislature extends the cut, expands it, or ends it.

Taking the 4.5% sales tax off groceries was a significant plank in Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2022 election campaign.

Gov. Noem has hinted she would veto the budget if the grocery sales tax does not pass.

Whether HB 1137 comes up on today’s House calendar depends on behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The House has adjourned until 11 a.m. today; the Senate goes into session at 10 a.m.

Three days are left in the legislative session, with the main run ending Thursday.

Veto Day is set for March 27.

