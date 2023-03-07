RCPD presents proposal to tackle officer retention issues

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Since 2020, RCPD has hired 53 new officers, but they have lost 55 due to retirement, termination, and resignation.

Police Chief Don Hedrick proposed a few new programs that would help to combat this issue including paying for gym memberships as well as committing time for employees to take “wellness days” as needed. Additionally, this proposal would allow for student loan forgiveness, zero co-pay therapy, a sabbatical program, and an increase to PTO accrual.

“These are all programs that we’ve noticed nationwide that departments are looking at and implementing and we’re sort of following suit in that area,” said Hedrick about where the inspiration for the plan came from.

In addition to speaking about financial need, Hedrick emphasized that the work culture could be shifting as well, mentioning that younger people tend to have a different mindset about how much they work.

“Their time off is very important to them. You know, 20 years ago it wasn’t that way. We had people that were lining up to have access to overtime, but things have changed. Folks want time off and we believe this package is going to allow folks to get that time off,” said Hedrick.

Hedrick says that changes like this would allow them to stay competitive with other departments and hopefully solve the department’s retention issue.

This proposal will include seven programs total and will be voted on Monday night by the city council.

