Rapid City Council stands against proposed social studies standards

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Common Council dramatically voted Monday night to stand in opposition to the controversial Social Studies Standards proposed by the Noem administration.

This issue divided the council, with proponents of the resolution to oppose saying the standards were too divisive and didn’t get any input from South Dakota teachers.

Those against the resolution say this isn’t an issue for the city to be taking up.

Mayor Steve Allender broke the 5-5 vote to pass the resolution and said the city needed to take a stand with educators who would be affected by the change.

He added the standards are aimed at continuing to sow political divisions.

“The reaction of the far-right in this case is to overcompensate with a bunch of standards taken from a Christian-conservative university and try to counter all of these beliefs,” Allender said. “All of this is being done without coming into our classrooms and our communities to see what’s being taught.”

Council member Pat Jones brought the resolution to the council.

