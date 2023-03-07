Plenty of snow expected this week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wet and slushy roads are expected to re-freeze overnight. More snow will fall and pile up on the roadways, creating another slippery morning commute for much of the area. Temperatures will be in the teens for many.

Snow showers continue for much of Tuesday. They’ll taper off as we get closer to Tuesday evening. Heaviest snowfall is expected around Rapid City, Custer, Hermosa and surrounding areas with 4″-8″ of snow likely by Tuesday night. Another area of heavy snow is likely around Faith, Bison and Lemmon with 3″-7″ likely there. Others will have anywhere from 2″-5″ of snowfall with lesser amounts across northeast Wyoming.

After a break from snowfall for a few hours Wednesday morning, our next round is expected to hit Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night. Much of western South Dakota will pick up more than 4″ of snow, with some spots exceeding 8″. In Wyoming, less than 6″ of snow is looking likely.

Roads will be a mess pretty much all week long as more snow will pile up, along with the freezing, melting and re-freezing happening.

We get a break from the snowfall Friday and over the weekend, where temperatures could rise above freezing!

