Plenty of snow expected this week

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wet and slushy roads are expected to re-freeze overnight. More snow will fall and pile up on the roadways, creating another slippery morning commute for much of the area. Temperatures will be in the teens for many.

Snow showers continue for much of Tuesday. They’ll taper off as we get closer to Tuesday evening. Heaviest snowfall is expected around Rapid City, Custer, Hermosa and surrounding areas with 4″-8″ of snow likely by Tuesday night. Another area of heavy snow is likely around Faith, Bison and Lemmon with 3″-7″ likely there. Others will have anywhere from 2″-5″ of snowfall with lesser amounts across northeast Wyoming.

After a break from snowfall for a few hours Wednesday morning, our next round is expected to hit Wednesday afternoon and continue through Thursday night. Much of western South Dakota will pick up more than 4″ of snow, with some spots exceeding 8″. In Wyoming, less than 6″ of snow is looking likely.

Roads will be a mess pretty much all week long as more snow will pile up, along with the freezing, melting and re-freezing happening.

We get a break from the snowfall Friday and over the weekend, where temperatures could rise above freezing!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Snowy and cold through the week!
A band of snow will bring periods of localized heavy snow tonight that could drop 2”-3” inches...
Periods of localized heavy snow possible for tonight
Chances for snow to last into this week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
A sunny start to the weekend, but more snow is on the way