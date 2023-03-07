Mandatory DWI sentences passes through the state Senate

(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Monday House Bill 1170 was approved by the South Dakota Senate and sent to Gov. Kristi Noem for final approval. With her OK, repeat drunk drivers will have mandatory prison time.

For a fourth DWI in a 10-year period the offender would get at least a one-year prison sentence. A fifth DWI offense in a 10- year period would get at least three years, and sixth offense within 15 years and at least two within 10 years would get at least five years. With the sentences one year parole is also possible. The court would not be permitted to suspend sentences.

However, there will be two options, the offender either goes through mandatory sentencing or goes through a DUI court program.

This is an 18-to-24-month program that is rated as 80 percent successful in the state.

“Hopefully we can get people into that program instead of in prison, get them to rehabilitate, get them to you know be productive members of society, rejoin their families and everything good, but if they can’t that’s where the mandatory comes into play,” said Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls).

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Spearfish woman accused of wire fraud
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old

Latest News

South Dakota House Bill 1127 aims to help fund personal safety equipment for volunteer fire...
Volunteer fire departments could get a ‘band-aid’ for budget hole
RCPD presents proposal to tackle officer retention issues
New South Dakota plate
South Dakota rolls out new state license plates
Sturgis tries to draw store foot traffic with a St. Patrick's Day leprechaun hunt.
Sturgis seeks leprechaun hunters