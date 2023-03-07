Investigation clears Rapid City police officer in February shooting

In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand,...
In this image from a police body camera, you see Eric James Wright, with a knife in each hand, move toward a Rapid City police officer who then fired three shots, killing Wright.(Rapid City Police Department)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City police officer was “justified in the shooting death of a man during a hostage situation” in February, according to a release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

The officer shot and killed Eric James Wright Feb. 3 at the Loaf ‘N Jug on Haines Avenue. Wright had taken a store employee hostage and when police arrived, according to the investigation summary, ran toward officers with two knives. An officer fired three shots, hitting Wright several times.

“This was a fast-moving, tense situation where the suspect presented a clear and present danger to the public and the officer,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “Only when the suspect ran at the officer with a knife in hand, did the officer fire their weapon.”

You can read the Division of Criminal Investigation summary here.

