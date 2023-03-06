South Dakota joins court action against TikTok

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -South Dakota has joined a 46-state coalition in filing an amicus brief asking that TikTok, Inc. Comply with an investigation into company practices that might violate consumer protections.

“This action is to determine whether TikTok engaged in deceptive and unfair conduct that harmed TikTok users, especially children, and teens,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The state attorneys general want to review internal TikTok communications that are critical to multistate investigations into the TikTok.”

TikTok, according to the amicus brief, “repeatedly and knowingly failed to preserve relevant information and failed to provide international communications in a useful format to the states.” The states want a court to compel TikTok to provide information.

Other states joining the brief are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, as well as the Hawaii Office of Consumer Protection.

