Sobriety checkpoints announced for March
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol will conduct sobriety checkpoints across 20 counties in March.
Checkpoints are scheduled for: Bennett, Brown, Brule, Clay, Codington, Day, Fall River, Gregory, Hughes, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lawrence, Meade, Mellette, Minnehaha, Moody, Pennington, Stanley, and Yankton.
Checkpoints are announced in an attempt to encourage people not to drink and drive, according to a release from the Department of Public Safety.
