Snowy and cold through the week!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A parade of upper level disturbances will bring daily chances of snow this week.

Today, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect, starting at noon and lasting through 6pm Tuesday. 3″-7″ snow is possible, with the heaviest snowfall in the Rapid City area and the east side of the Black Hills with upslope east to southeast winds enhancing snowfall there.

The next round of snow, which could be heavy arrives late Wednesday into Thursday. Computer models indicate that more than 6″ of snow could fall, and there could be blowing snow as a strong storm system moves into the plains.

Finally by the weekend, the storm moves away and a drier pattern returns, however temperatures will remain below normal.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends

Latest News

A band of snow will bring periods of localized heavy snow tonight that could drop 2”-3” inches...
Periods of localized heavy snow possible for tonight
Chances for snow to last into this week.
Mostly Sunny KEVN
A sunny start to the weekend, but more snow is on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
A few snow showers today. Colder and snowy next week.