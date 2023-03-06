Pennington County sheriff releases 2022 report

Meth continues to be a serious drug problem, with fentanyl cases increasing
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released its report on 2022 crime.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office released its report on 2022 crime.(Pennington County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office released its 2022 annual report, highlighting crime statistics, and trends.

You can review the annual report at this link.

“Our goal is public safety for all. That is priority number one!” said Sheriff Brian Mueller, in a release. “We provide critical services to this region, always striving to be the best stewards of your tax dollars. We publish this annual report to promote transparency and encourage community participation in our efforts.”

Here are some of the takeaways from the report:

  • Overall, arrests are also down. Last year Pennington County deputies made 3,323 arrests. In 2021, they made 4,439 arrests.
  • The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office handled one murder last year. But when you combine Rapid City and Box Elder, there were nine murders in 2022. That was down from 16 in 2021 and 14 in 2020.
  • Other violent crimes, such as sexual and aggravated assaults, were up last year. There were also 1,854 domestic violence cases in 2022.
  • Methamphetamine continues to be the biggest drug problem in the county; but according to the report, 2022 saw a “dramatic increase of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills.” Drug overdoses, fatal and non-fatal, were also up.
  • DUI arrests – 232 (down from 2021′s 309)
  • Fatal traffic crashes – 17 (down from 27 the year before; but car/pedestrian deaths were five, compared to just two in 2021)

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother holds a bottle of baby formula as she feeds her infant son, Friday, May 13, 2022, in...
Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says
Community volunteers help the Degeest Drive fire victims clear their property.
Community helps clear debris from the Degeest Drive fire
Three North Rapid apartment complexes seems to be ground zero when it comes to violent crime in...
Allender meets with North Rapid apartment managers
The new minimum security prison will be built near Feeding South Dakota on 20 acres of land...
Women’s prison could be on the horizon for Rapid City
Rev. Michel Mulloy at the Diocese of Rapid City.
Sexual abuse investigation of Rapid City priest ends

Latest News

Lady Justice holds the scales of justice, symbolizing fairness in the judicial process.
Henry teacher faces charges for sexual involvement with 16-year-old
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kota kevn forecast
Proposed F3 Gold Newark Project Drill Program map
Proposed F3 Gold Newark Project Drill Program
Van Wyk leads Yellow Jackets into NCAA Tournament